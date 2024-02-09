Giuliacci looks black. At the end of the week… – Weather

It looks like the coming weekend will bring a turning point. On Pomeriggio Cinque, an information and current affairs show hosted by Myrta Merlino, Colonel Mario Giuliacci released the latest weather forecast. If anyone is wondering how long it will take for bad weather to return, here's the answer from an atmospheric physicist and beloved TV face. “There will be heavy rain at the end of the week. Heavy rain across Italy”, the expert said on live TV.

So what kind of weather awaits us? “Except for the north-west, more rain will occur on Sunday 11th across Italy. On Monday 12th rain in the centre-south”, explained Giuliaci, linked to Mirta Merlino's study. But that's not all. The expert continued: “Friday the 16th in the centre-north and Saturday the 17th in the centre-south another spell of rain”.

Do we have to wait for the so-called white woman to come back and sweep the roofs off the houses? “Obviously there will be a hint of winter, snow will come to the Alps until Monday. There will be heavy snow. Accumulation around forty, sixty centimeters”, the atmospheric physicist, noted that it will be immediately, however, “the only winter element in the next few days”.