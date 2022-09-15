Strike in Rome tomorrow, Friday 16 September 2022

One strike A sudden call with very little notice, using a passage of law that allows it. Tomorrow, Friday 16 September, there will be a transport strike in Rome. A black friday where finding bus and metro is hard, very hard. Unions Cgil, Cisl, Uil, Ugl, Faisa Cisal, Slm Fast Confsal and Orsa Tpl threw up their hands as they declared an 8-hour strike.

The strike, the signatories said, was called “due to serious incidents damaging the safety and security of workers.” Ticket office staff and all office staff, traffic assistants, office and towing staff cross their hands in protest and solidarity.

Service is not guaranteed across the entire network, therefore, from 8.30 am to 4.30 pm. The strike affects the peripheral lines of Atac and Roma Tpl. In the Atac network, the strike also affects connections made by other operators under subcontract.

Hence service is not guaranteed between 8.30 am to 4.30 pm. At the end of the strike, service will be restored across the entire network.

These are service restart times.

Automobile and trolleybus service: 30 minutes before the end of the strike

Tram service: 30 to 50 minutes before the strike ends

Metro A service: 30 to 90 minutes before the end of the strike

MetroB-B1 Service: 30 to 120 minutes before the strike ends

Metro C Service: 30 to 45 minutes before the end of the strike

Rome-Lido service: 30 to 90 minutes before the end of the strike

Rome-Bantano and Rome-Viterbo services: 30 to 60 minutes before the end of the strike