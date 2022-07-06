Full list of eligible candidates

Big Brother Vip returns in September: Alfonso Signorini will return to power, accompanied by views from Sonia Bruganelli and Orietta Berti, but who will live in Italy’s most spy house? At the moment, the rumor is focused on 24 famous people.

The release date of the seventh edition of Big Brother VIP Set for the next stage 19 September.

In the studio, on top of the rality . show Channel 5 There will be again Alfonso Gentlemenwith the third consecutive run of the program.

With him in the studio, she’ll be back for a second year Sonia Bruganelli As a columnist: with her in the same role instead, an unprecedented one Orita Bertie.

However, it is still too early to find out all the competitors will live together as of September in the most spied on homes in Italy, but rumors for several weeks have already determined the potential 24 names Who can participate in the reality show.

Who will enter the house of the GF Vip 7?

Rumors about the next competitors of Big Brother VIP They’ve been stalking each other for months now, but amid doubts and denials, the reality show’s next potential rivals have shrunk to 24, even if there’s no certainty or official in that regard.

Among all the names Antonino Spinalbes and the singer Shadia RodriguezOtherwise, rumors remain unconfirmed.

From the world of sports there can be Leonardo Tomotowhile it can be accessed from social networks Asia Giannis.

Even the former faces of Big Brother can land in the Cinecittà house: it is Gwendalina Canesa Based on Carolina Marconi.

Charlie Gnocchi And the Jijia There could be two other characters who can join the cast as well Rita Dalla churchall from the small screen.

Even the representative of the red light Max Felicitas He could be among the contestants as well as the singer cornflower. Not only art: it can come from the world of politics Antonio Razi.

All eligible candidates

The list of possible next Vippons doesn’t end here GF Vip 7: From Il Mondo Di Patty can come Brenda Asnikarwhile in cinema the very common name is Alvaro Vitaly.

It can come from the world of theater and television Antonella Ferrariwhile fencing Antonella Fiordelici can lead to GF Vip 7.

not only this Evelina my kidsdaughter VittorioHe could be the next contestant on the reality show Channel five.

also Federico Fashion Style It is considered among the potential tenants of the house, as well Gigliola Cinqueti And the Manuela Arcuri.

Even the loving couple looks their way vera gemma And the Well Vidal He could join the cast, as well as a columnist Patricia Grobelli And the former face of men and women Giulio Raselli.

Less likely but not excluded is there Pamela pasturewhich may come back after you have already participated in a previous version of GF Vip.