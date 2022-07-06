Double success for the Magic Festival in Fest

The success of the audience exceeds all expectations, what is the second edition? Festival Magic Festival, which was confirmed as one of the main events of the summer program of the city of Gargano. The two question days, also organized this year byMunicipal Administration – Tourism DepartmentIn cooperation withCambridge Academy of Magic and Science And the Enppi EntertainmentAnd the It was closed on Sunday evening.

“Two evenings of entertainment between magic and comedy in which I participated and excited the great audience, children and adults, fascinated by the performance of the great magician Francesco Simi, and the other important guests, who gave a moment of lightness to this second edition of the Festi Magic Festival,” declares the tourism consultant. Rosella Falcone.

The festival was distinguished by creativity and originality thanks to a crew of famous artists curated in an unexpected way by the artistic director of the event, Danilo Odiello, also known as Alexis Artsgreat performance on the two evenings and the conductor of the band, surrounded by Chiara Falcone. Piazza della Marina Piccola was packed. “We have succeeded in our goal: to offer the audience a variety that is out of the ordinary and full of wonder,” comments Arts Satisfied.

Unpredictability was the leitmotif of the event which also included his testimony, Alessandro Secci Pawneethe first hero of a new and colorful experience designed for the occasion by Alexis Arts with two Rubik’s Cubes, then revived two famous prestige tricks: one by Tony Sledini. And the other divided his body into two parts.

during “magic partyOn Saturday 2 July, artists from popular TV shows such as Famous Marco Perry From “Le Iene”, Alessandro Politi From “Zelig”, Then the winner of an edition of Italia’s Got Talent, Samuel Barletti and imitator Stefano PucciAnd the Who provided moments of magic with their voices. the following evening, in the “Wonder partyIt was another exclusive cast role, coming primarily from the magical world of television comedy. On stage they took turns LuchetinoAnd the Francesco Simi, And in a digital intervention, Andrea Parisas well as other respected artists.

Many surprises marked the second evening, starting with the video intervention of the American actor Ben Stiller Who wanted to celebrate greatness Tony Slediniborn Quentino Marucci, a magician of Foggia origin known all over the world, who died in 1991 in the United States, for whom the festival dedicates a prize.

During the show, Alexis Arts made Slidini Prize From the Fieste stage and making it come true in Los Angeles in my hands Gabriella ChristianiThe Academy Award for Editing for “The Last Emperor” is in the video link. From the conversation with the director and editor, important reflections emerged on the enormous contribution the art of illusion has made to cinema beginning with the Magic Lantern Shows and through pioneers such as Georges Millais and David Devant.

“Cinema owes a lot to the deceivers—the arts explained—who have always been in their constant search for wonders precursors to inventions and technological tools that we now also use in the scientific field. Basically, says Kurt Vonnegut, science is the magic that works.”

red.