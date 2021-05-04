From Recruitment to School System Restructuring: Minister Pianchi’s Program Lines [TESTO PDF]

The Joint Cultural Committees of the Chamber and the Senate, in Sala del Mapamondo, asked the Minister of Education at an inquiry into the program lines of his diocese. Text here

The program lines of this ministry represent the first step in the reform of our education and training system. School is the machine of the country. We intend to start a new block phase.

Text of programmatic lines

The text says, the strong involvement of the entire “educational community” is essential. This is why we want to promote a policy of integration based on constructive dialogue, dialogue and integration with public institutions and civil society. All professionals should be involved in the conversion process and be evaluated through a variety of recognition and privileges. It is a powerful strategic lever to change the curriculum and mark a real shift in pace in education policies.

The text is divided into 4 main axes: Right to education, organization of the school system, role of school staff and ministry reform.

The right to read

The “right to education” must be shaped within the general vision of society. In fact, the idea that school and study should be understood as a “common good” and a right to health should be combined with economic support interventions to allow students to continue their studies from nursery to university end. There is a need to reconsider the right to education as the right to a “quality school” and to intervene in the overall equity of the education system.

The current rate of early school dropout is, explicitly and implicitly, the number of young people who are illiterate and unemployed (so-called NEETs) and the number of people leaving Italy hoping to find a professional perspective abroad. Their path of study marks the limits to the economic and social development of the country. It feeds on dangerous forms of inequality that compromise the foundations of social cohesion and our democratic order.

The structure of the school system

“Driving the Country” requires a decisive review of the school system for a school, from the curriculum to the restructuring of cycles, through the invention of organizational models and services.

In this regard, there are valuable references in the BNRR, however they should be incorporated into the day-to-day activities of school communities, demanding good practices, the school actors ’ability for autonomous initiative and their creativity and territory depending on the cultural, educational and social needs of the students.

Axes of Intervention are concerned with redesigning the educational offer in the vertical sense, to be responsible for the continuity of the education process in the school cycle of request “throughout life”, and in the horizontal sense, the formal and informal dimension towards greater integration, starting from the internal integration of the various sections of the training offer, in conjunction with the course education services.

The role of school staff

Implementing program guidelines requires a system of reform that lays the foundation for developing a new school model, starting with policies for the training, recruitment and development of school staff. Following the expansion of decision-making spaces in the institutional and artificial field, the responsibility for planning the training offer, the outcome to be achieved, and the internal and external relationships of the school have changed.

The school’s professional skills gradually identified themselves with different functions and names, but did not attract particular attention institutionally or at the training level. Rather, they represent a pillar of autonomy, sustainability, and school innovation.

Regulatory changes should be accompanied by sharing moments, thanks to which teachers can help expand the efforts of organizational and professional columns. It is important to have spaces for comparison, which are provided by joint systems to reflect together. The focus at this stage is on teacher training classes, from initial training to service training, so that different training models are consistent.

Reform of the Ministry

As a precautionary measure, the national education system needs to be effective and efficient to guarantee the right to study and organize training classes.

It is important to guarantee the unity of the organization, which wants to be precise, national and with the primary objective of being able to provide essential services equally throughout the region.

It is essential to allow the functional autonomy of schools to be expressed in its best way, in a harmonious relationship with the territory and the community.

Ministry and regional school offices should act as the control room and transmission belt, respectively, allowing service providers to rely on solid support structures.

Finally, a rational and regulatory simplification is essential, which allows operators to have a complex integration, from a descriptive perspective, at the legal level.