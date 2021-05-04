Mourinho is Roma’s new coach. Official announcement of the Kilorosi Club. One of the highlights on social media: “Taje”

There is Jose Urinho New coach Roma. The Kilorosi Club made it official with a statement. Paulo will be replaced by the Portuguese Fonseka. The announcement came just hours after the current coach had displaced the official farewell and predictions, which were delivered to Marricio Sari, a step away from the Kirillosi bench.

Press – “Roma are pleased to announce that Jose Mourinho will be the team’s new technical manager starting from the 2021-22 season,” the club said in a statement following the sacking of Paulo Fonseka at the end of this season. The Portuguese coach has reached an agreement to link him to the club until June 30, 2024. Os Jose Mourinho as A.S. We are delighted and delighted to welcome the Rome family. Jose is a champion, trophy winner at every level and extraordinary is the leader and experience for our ambitious project. Jose’s signature is a great step towards building a successful, determined and lasting spirit in our club, ”said President Dan Breitkin and Vice President Ryan Friedkin.

Coach Profile and Words – Jose Mourinho, 58, is one of the most successful coaches in football history and holds 25 career titles. During his travels he led Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham. I would like to thank Fritz’s family for choosing me to lead this great club and for making me a part of their vision – said Mourinho – after discussing the owners and Diego Pinto, I immediately realized how high the ambition of this club was. It is this aspiration and this motivation that has always motivated me, and we look forward to building the path to success in the years to come. The incredible interest of Roma fans made me accept the job and I can’t wait to start next season. At the same time, I congratulate Paulo Fonseka and ask the media to understand that I will only issue statements in a timely manner. Taje Roma! .

Successes – Mourinho is one of three coaches to win the Champions League with two different teams, a feat he has repeated in the Europa League. He has won the Premier League three times with Chelsea and won national championships in Italy, Spain and Portugal: when ose Jose gave us his availability we immediately had the opportunity to speak with one of the best coaches of all time, – Diego Pinto, General Manager of the Sports Area. We were impressed by his desire to win and the interest he had in the game of football: not counting his career trophies, he was always focused on the next thing. He has the knowledge, experience and leadership to compete at all levels. We know how much time, patience and the right people are needed in the right place to create a successful game plan. We firmly believe that Jose will be the perfect coach for our project in the short and long term. Together, with the vision and ambition of Dan and Ryan, we will build the foundation of a new AS Roma.

🤝 𝐔𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋𝐄🤝 L ‘#ASRoma Glad to announce that Jose Mourinho will be the new technical manager of the first team starting from the 2021-22 season! pic.twitter.com/Brko17N56B – AS Roma (fic Official Roma) May 4, 2021

Mourinho, a veteran who was exempted from Tottenham, is returning to Italy after a successful experience at Inter led in 2010 to capture the Treble.

