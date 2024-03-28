Fritz leads the American comeback

A good first for the United States in the 2024 United Cup, But how much effort did the American team put in to beat Great Britain? Today's protagonist It is without a doubt Taylor Fritzwho led the US comeback, winning her singles matches and then completing the doubles action with Jessica Pegula, who was upset by Katie Poulter in the first scheduled match.

In fact, Great Britain was able to take the lead thanks to it To Boulter's remarkable successWho defeated the fifth seed in the world by winning in three sets with a score of 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 after two hours and forty-five minutes of play. An exciting battle that witnessed continuous setbacks, but it seemed to end with Pegula leading 3-0 with a double break in the second set. Instead, Poulter staged a remarkable recovery, advancing the match to third, then winning it 6-4 after recovering from another down serve.

Thus, Great Britain is 1-0 and only one win away from qualifying for the next round. But Taylor Fritz equalized the score after the men's singles, defeating Cameron Norrie 7-6, 6-4. After an hour and forty-eight minutes of play. The world number 10 immediately took a break point lead in the first set, but allowed himself to falter again in the ninth game, but then won the tie-break. In the second set, the balance was broken by breaking Fritz's serve in the ninth game, and the American then closed 6-4.

Mixed doubles become decisive The Fritz/Pegula duo managed to win in an excellent tie-break against Skupski/Poulter With a score of 1-6 7-6 10-7 after an hour and forty minutes of play. It seemed that the British took complete control of the match, leading by a set and a break of serve (1-6, 1-2), but the Americans were able to come back in the end to win the decisive point.

Everything is still afoot in the third set, where anything can still happen. Tomorrow's match between the United States and Australia will be decisive. The Americans are favorites in both singles matches, but be wary of the hosts who certainly won't want to give away the competition in the first stage.

Photo: La Presse