Juan Jesus after the ruling of the sports judge: response to Acerbe

Naples, official memoir of Juan Jesus

this Official note of NaplesWho gave his voice to Juan Jesus: “I have read several times, and with great regret, the decision in which the sporting judge considered that there was no evidence that I was the victim of racist insults during the Inter Napoli match last year on March 17.” : It is an assessment that, although I respect, I find difficult to understand and leaves me very bitter.

I am extremely frustrated by the outcome of a serious matter which I was only guilty of treating as a 'gentleman', avoiding interrupting an important match with all the inconvenience it would have caused to the spectators who were watching the match, and I am confident that my position would have been respected and taken into consideration. For example.

It is likely that, after this decision, those who find themselves in my position will act in a completely different way to protect themselves and try to put an end to the shame of racism that, unfortunately, is struggling to disappear.

I do not feel protected in any way from this decision that wrestles between having to admit that “proof of the crime has certainly been achieved” and asserting that there is no certainty about its discriminatory nature, which, again according to the decision, I alone “in good faith” was It is possible to see it.

I really don't understand how “Go away black, you're just a nigger…” can be offensive, sure, but not discriminatory.

In fact, I don't understand what all the fuss was about that evening, if it was indeed a “minor offense” that Acerbe himself felt obliged to apologize for, the referee felt he had to inform VAR, and the game was stopped more than once. One minute and his colleagues were struggling to talk to me.

I cannot explain why, only the next day and during his retirement from the national team, Acerbe began to back away from his version of events and instead did not immediately deny, once the match was over, what had actually happened.

I wasn't expecting the kind of ending that I fear – but I hope I'm wrong – will set a dangerous precedent to justify certain behaviors later on.

“I sincerely hope that this, for me, sad story will help the entire football world reflect on such a serious and urgent issue.”