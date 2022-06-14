Mladen Surmaz has joined the 777 Partners family as Director of Football Analytics

Through a press release issued by 777 partners themselves, the entry Mladen Surmaz At Miami Holdings, owner of Genoa, as Director of Football Analytics. “777 Partners announced today that Mladen Surmaz will join the organization as Director of Football Analytics for its Football Group – reads the note – in this role, Mladen will build and lead a team of data scientists, engineers and analysts to support the global portfolio of 777 Partners from historic football clubs. In areas related to player development, performance, sports science and player recruitment.

Surmaz joins Leicester City’s 777 Partners, having served as Head of Football Analytics for the past three years, with the Premier League club achieving three of the league’s highest-ever finishes and winning the FA Cup. – Continue note – Surmaz has helped Leicester City by using data in performance analysis, player recruitment and sports science. Prior to joining Leicester City, Surmaz worked as a football data scientist for Twenty3 Sports and a data analyst at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League. Surmaz has a PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience from York University in the UK.”