June 14, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Mladen Surmaz has joined the 777 Partners family as Director of Football Analytics

Mladen Surmaz has joined the 777 Partners family as Director of Football Analytics

Mirabelle Hunt June 14, 2022 1 min read

Through a press release issued by 777 partners themselves, the entry Mladen Surmaz At Miami Holdings, owner of Genoa, as Director of Football Analytics. “777 Partners announced today that Mladen Surmaz will join the organization as Director of Football Analytics for its Football Group – reads the note – in this role, Mladen will build and lead a team of data scientists, engineers and analysts to support the global portfolio of 777 Partners from historic football clubs. In areas related to player development, performance, sports science and player recruitment.

Surmaz joins Leicester City’s 777 Partners, having served as Head of Football Analytics for the past three years, with the Premier League club achieving three of the league’s highest-ever finishes and winning the FA Cup. – Continue note – Surmaz has helped Leicester City by using data in performance analysis, player recruitment and sports science. Prior to joining Leicester City, Surmaz worked as a football data scientist for Twenty3 Sports and a data analyst at Huddersfield Town in the Premier League. Surmaz has a PhD in Cognitive Neuroscience from York University in the UK.”

Genoa begin to unveil the new logo? Advertising on Twitter: “From the beginning…”

See also  It's official. club notes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

GdS – Inter, Dybala already spoke with Inzaghi: He’s going to close this week, numbers

June 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

How’s the queen’s nephew?

June 14, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

De Ligt in his first captaincy for the Netherlands: the inauguration of Van Gaal

June 13, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Biden, White House confirms candidacy in US 2024 election

June 14, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The bonus of €200 for employees is not automatic: here is the self-certification to get it

June 14, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Goodbye Flavio Encina, the last few hours were decisive: no one knew – the Democrat

June 14, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The mystery of the black hole roaming our galaxy deepens

June 14, 2022 Karen Hines