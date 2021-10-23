France, a drone kills sheep and the shepherd destroys them: on trial

The man was denounced: He will have to attend the first hearing scheduled for November 1. In return, the tourist will also have to take responsibility for the loss of livestock
The facts date back to August 11, as reported Parisian, but the judicial implication is more recent. The shepherd who destroyed the drone was already fined 400 euros and in turn filed a complaint for the loss of livestock.
It will now be a judge to determine to whom the cause belongs. Meanwhile, the local municipal authorities of the holiday resorts of Alpe d’Huez would like to regulate the use of drones in the area to protect grazing, already threatened by the massive presence of tourists.
