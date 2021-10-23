Canary volcano collapses main part of cone: fear of new earthquakes

Part of the main cone of Vulcano Cumber Vega, on an island palmAnd «I had a landslide on Saturday morning», as reported by the Volcanic Institute of the Islands Canary Islands (Involcano). The currents are currently slower and more viscous than in recent days, and the gas and ash plume has reached an altitude of 2,800 metres, with an ash cloud heading south, allowing for air navigation on the island. Since midnight, the National Geographic Institute (IGN) has recorded more than fifty earthquakes south of Cumbre Vieja in La Palma, many of them with a magnitude of 3.9 in Fuencaliente and Mazo, the largest with a depth of 4.3 and 36 km.

In general, earthquakes remain stable at medium depths, but this is not excluded earthquakes It will increase in intensity over the next few days.

The head of government, Pedro Sanchez, traveled to the Canary Islands for the fifth time this Saturday to learn about the development of the situation caused by the eruption of the volcano, whose lava has already covered 886.6 hectares and destroyed 2,122 buildings, according to the data. From Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth Watch programme.