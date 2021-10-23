The sea, the mountain, or the countryside? What you choose reveals something about you

Personality test: Where would you rather go on vacation? The sea, the mountain, or the countryside? The test reveals some curiosity about your personality.

In the recent period, personality tests on the web have become popular, they are real tests that allow you to discover a side of your personality that you were not familiar with.

What we propose today is different from the usual: the test is very simple, Where would you like to go on vacation? By the sea, in the mountains or in the countryside? Depending on your answer, it is possible to discover some very intriguing things about your personality.

Which one did you choose? Read the corresponding profile and find out what it reveals about you.

Are you also looking forward to your next vacation? There are those who prefer to relax on a beautiful white beach, those who like to walk in the mountains and those who prefer the silence of the countryside. Which do you choose?

This quiz allows you to discover some interesting things about your personality, choose your favorite destination, and discover the answer.

Did you choose the mountain? There is no doubt that you are definitely an athletic and impulsive person. Your adventurous soul can’t wait to discover pristine places as you love being in solitude. Your passion is exploration, and you don’t mind striving to reach the desired destination, on the contrary, hiking in the mountains is your forte.

If instead You have chosen the campaign You are a nostalgic person, you don’t like hustle and bustle, you probably live in the city all year round and can’t wait to enjoy the silence and nature. You want to enjoy life slowly. You love reading and authentic flavours, your biggest passion is making time for handmade hobbies that remember the past.

Did you choose the sea? You are a fun loving person who loves company and loves to party. The best gift for you is socializing, in fact you love meeting new people. You love adventure and visiting the area around you but love to indulge in long, relaxing breaks.

What destination did you choose?