Four students leave the school permanently, hosted by Fiorella Mannoia

todayFriday 14 January 2022 was Recorded a new episode of Amici, the Talent show Maria de Filippi Now in its twenty-first edition. visitor In the singer’s studio Fiorella Manuiawho judged Competition between school singers.

Four exclusions in the new record of friends

the New recording for Amici 21 It was full of ups and downs. according to progress, reported by Il Vicolo delle News, Ben Four students forced to quit talent show. We are talking about Elena Manuel and BaileyAnd Nicole e Cristianowho lost Challenge against Christian wanted by Raimundo Todaro.

Anna Pettinelli decided to Hanging the shirt in Albi, followed by Alessandra Celentano who made the same decision against Cosmari Fasanelli. A new entry in the Rudi Zerbi team: a singer whose name is calm. then space The competition between Amchi School singers, that was Judged by Fiorella Mannoia.

Serious injury to Mattia Zinzola

1st place for sissy sisana, followed by Luigi Strangis e Critical. Teacher Celentano question Mattia Zinzola, stopped due to danger infection. Dario Chiron have won Try Tim, While Christian the Try Oreo. Finally, a space for boys’ shows. The date is Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 2 pm on Canale 5.

