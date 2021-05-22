Illegal TV broadcasting on demand, 2,000 customers fined: ilSicilia.it

The Guardia di Finanza located Milan and took two transmissions IPTV (IPTV) is illegal and is located in Switzerland Sicily It is run by 22 Italians and Swiss, all of whom are under investigation.

The accusation is a conspiracy exacerbated by cross-nationalities: the activity is the sale and distribution of encrypted audio / video streams to nearly 900 retailers (distributorWhich in turn made them available to clients.

For about 900 distributor Those identified will result in a fine ranging from 2,582 euros to 25,822 euros and more 2000 end-users from customers located throughout the national territory, there will be a fine of 1032 euros.

The Financial Affairs Department, in cooperation with the Cantonal Police and with the coordination of the General Prosecutor’s Office in Rome, conducted searches In Switzerland, Lombardy, Puglia, Calabria and Sicily It confiscated the payment tools used to collect the proceeds of illegal IPTV subscriptions, estimated at around one million euros.

Illegal dispatch centers, located in Switzerland and Messina Customers, upon paying a monthly fee of between 10 and 15 euros, were allowed to view the contents illegally.PiratesFrom the major pay TV platforms (including sky) Including on-demand programs, live sporting events, films and entertainment shows, all protected by copyright with an estimated damage to operators in this sector, of not less than 130 million euros.

