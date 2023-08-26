Forest non-alcoholic beer wins gold at the 2023 World Beer Awards

Non-alcoholic beer Forrest 0.0% wins the gold medal to “World Beer Awards 2023” in the category of non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beers. This is a prestigious international award that has been in operation for more than 10 years in the United Kingdom, and is run by “TheDrinksReport.comTo taste and choose the brands, a jury made up of sommeliers, journalists, brand ambassadors, consultants and buyers blindly tasted samples and then gave their ratings. Anonymously liquid specialties and then evaluates them according to the highest standards. (For this links competition results).

Della Forst 0,0 The judges particularly appreciated the aromas and flavours: “Ale of beer with golden, transparent hues with a nice foam. The nose has subtle hints of lemongrass. Slightly sweet, pleasant in the mouth, pleasant potency, and a medium dry finish.”

Full-flavored and alcohol-free: These are beer’s strengths. “Brave and sporty by nature, that is FORST 0.0%. A relentless commitment and pursuit of the highest standards of quality and production, always in harmony with tradition, nature and technology. All this characterizes our FORST beer specialties, and with FORST 0.0% “we cater to all tastes with carefree alcohol . This great recognition from the jury encourages us in our mission. We are firmly determined to continue offering and maintaining a diverse range of products of the highest quality to our customers with passion and utmost commitment,” said Selina von Manstein, Pera Forest.

Bira Forest is the result of years of research: According to Italian law, in fact, “non-alcoholic beer” can contain up to 1.2% alcohol. Forrest’s ambition was to produce beer with an alcohol content of 0.0%. Thus, at the end of 2019, Birra FORST managed to produce an alcohol-free product that does not give up its identity.

Also loved by athletes, It is distinguished by its low calorie content, refreshing freshness, and soft foam, among other things. With its isotonic, refreshing, low-calorie and nutritionally superior properties, Forst 0.0% is especially popular with athletic people and makes the perfect companion any time of the day, without compromise. It is the official beer of winter sports and is also highlighted by the well-established partnership between Birra Forst and Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI). FORST supports many local and national clubs and societies and has already started several charitable initiatives.