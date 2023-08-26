The Bentley Blower has been reborn as an electric city car

Two seats in a row. Jnr bellows is designed with a length of 3.7 meters and a width of 1.5 meters Details that faithfully refer to the origin Team car number 2 liter 4½ liter from 1929, part of the British brand’s Heritage collection, insured for £25 million (approximately €29.2 million). Unlike the ancestor of the race, this is the case Designed for the city The cabin features a two-seat configuration, 1+1, with an adjustable central driving position and the rear passenger in the rear seat.

More than 100 km of autonomy. Designed around a 48-volt electric powertrain with a 15-kilowatt (20-horsepower) motor, it allows The maximum speed is 72 km/h In the UK and EU (limited to 40 km/h in the US due to local legislation) with a range of approximately 104 km. a City car completeSo, but in an unmistakably British style.

Tradition and modernity. The car is a mixture of tradition and modernity. The frame is made of plated steel, and a plate with the specifications of the original plate is attached to it. the leaf springs Small shock absorbers ensure a comfortable ride Brembo disc brake system In front and cylinders in the rear ensure excellent modularity. The electric motor is installed onrear axlewhile the batteries and drive electronics are installed in a concealed housing.

Unmistakable details. The bodywork is in two sections and the rear bodywork, instead of being ash as on the predecessor, is made of carbon fibre Upholstered in fabric. The hood with its cooling holes is handcrafted from aluminum using traditional techniques and secured with Leather straps and buckles.

Shipping Port. At the rear, where the fuel tank was originally located, there is now a single-person compartment Optional travel bag, made to measure. The charging connector is located at the front of the vehicle, inside the nickel radiator housing: it allows you to connect Charger cable included On board to either socket type 1 or 2.

Three driving modes. Moving into the cabin, at first glance, the dashboard looks like a scaled-down version of the original Aluminum as the dominant component. The fuel pressure pump has been repurposed as the drive mode selector, with selectable functionality Comfort (2 kW), Bentley (8 kW) or Sport with a maximum power of 15 kW. Forward, neutral and reverse are selected via a lever similar to the pre-ignition control system found on the original blower.

digital accessories. Switches for lights and direction indicators They have the same look as the team car, while the display indicating the battery charge resumes The original ammeter. The equipment is completed with a USB charging socket, which is discreetly hidden, and Dual function display Which works as a satellite navigation screen and a reversing camera.

First edition in 99 copies. At launch, which is scheduled for the second half of 2024, Blower Jnr will be offered in a single copy limited edition First edition of only 99 copies. In addition to custom logos On the hood, on the door sills, on the dashboard and on the number plate, these versions will be distinguished by colour green bellows The bodywork, with the body and wheels painted the same color, and with the UK flag hand-painted on both sides, just like the original. The seats and interior will be upholstered in another dark green colour dark green Hide Lustrana – like those used by Mulliner Classic in the Blower Continuation Series – the side panel and radiator bear the period’s racing number, while the steering wheel is rope finished.