Silver 4×100 at the World Championships

No more surprise, just firm certainty. Two years after Tokyo 4×100 There he was again among the first and after the Olympic gold also placed thereGlobal silver. Robert Regal – New only in terms of games – Marcel Jacobs —author of the excellent fracture that is hoped to be the principle of rebirth— Lorenzo Bata and Filippo Torto They make 37′ 62: only the USA are better than them, missed with the stick but saved with the usual stick. noah Lyles, Which adds a third gold medal to those in the 100 and 200. Coleman, Curley, Karnes and Lyles scored 37’38—a seasonal record—while Jamaica took bronze in 37’76. Gold stars and stripes Also in the other 4×100, Here even the colonel World Championship records: Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry, Gabriel Thomas and Chacharie Richardson – also 100m winners – ran 41:03, beating out Jamaica and the United Kingdom.

Kenyan Faith Kibegon also won the gold medal, which won after the 1500-meter race the 5,000-meter race in 14′ 53” 88 by defeating the Dutch Hasan and her compatriot Chebet, as well as Canada. And the Maple Leaf team rejoices in the 800-meter race, with victory over Kenyan Marco Arup and Briton Pattison, and in the decathlon, where Pierce Lapage scored the best performance of the season, beating compatriot Warner and Victor from Grenada. The podium of the marathon, on the other hand, was entirely African: Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegee was crowned the long-distance champion, followed by Kenya’s Ebenyo and Ethiopia’s Barega. Needless to say in the pole vault, the gold medal goes to Armand Duplantis: the Swede, the world record holder, clocks 6.10 seconds and leads the podium out of four, while Filipino Obiana takes silver and bronze from Marshall of Australia and Nielsen of the United States. The shot was finally put in as American Chase Eli won with a 20.43 over Canadian Mitton and China’s Gong.