Ford M-Sport Greensmith Conference | Rally

Ford M-Sport is pleased to reveal the rising star Jose Greensmith He will remain with the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team for the 2022 FIA World Rally Championship.

The 24-year-old will drive the entire WRC season in the all-new Ford Puma Hybrid Rally1 M-Sport as Team Cumbria aims for a competitive and successful year in 2022.

This season, during his first full program in the top-flight sports league, Greensmith has achieved his goal of finishing in the top five on multiple occasions and consistently narrowed the gap over his seasoned rivals in every race. He also achieved the best result of his career with a fourth place in the legendary Kenya Safari Rally in June.

The Briton has already played a key role in the team’s continued development and confirmation of his appointment alongside Craig Brin In 2022, it will give the team a strong driver duo as the championship enters a new era.

Greensmith’s rapid progress also demonstrates M-Sport’s success on the “ladder of opportunity”. He drove a Ford Fiesta Rally5 for the first time by finishing third in the UK at the 2014 Fiesta Sport Trophy before moving to the Fiesta R2 for the WRC Fiesta Trophy in 2015 and 2016.

He captured multiple WRC2 podiums with the Ford Fiesta R5 in 2017 and 2018 and won multiple rounds of the 2019 WRC2 Pro Championship at the Fiesta Rally2. He made his Fiesta World Rally Car debut in the same year in Portugal when senior driver Elfyn Evans was injured.

M-Sport is happy to continue its relationship with Gus Greensmith and the team hopes to fight for the best results starting with the Monte-Carlo Rally in January.

Copyright © Rally: You can republish the contents of this article in part and only by inserting a link to the original post.