What is it and what does it mean and how was it born

Rome – A group of songs broadcast on a loop on Twitter. here it is VioliNation , the currently world famous hashtag which has been trending on Twitter for two days now. The social phenomenon is linked to a user-created space that brings together thousands of people for hours, presents smooth audio interventions and musical ‘covers’ reinterpreted in a soccer key and ‘colored’ by the speaker and speaker who takes care of Roma.

What is VioliNation

The music space was created on the evening of November 16 by the now popular Roma Twitter user, a crew of Roma fans who are now popular among Italian sports users. #VioliNation is gradually going viral and has made it into the top 5 worldwide with over 25,000 tweets: Analysis of hashtag-related activities shows that messages are coming from the US, Brazil, Philippines and Australia. There are also links and tweets from Africa. More than 5,000 users are constantly connected and the audience is diverse to say the least: not only fans, among the most active participants in the space, there are By Sarah Irani and Andrea DelogoAnd the Sosius account on Twitter and the Italian League account for Red Bull and many other companies that take advantage of the social phenomenon to promote their products. During the night, Fedez also added – when the bubble actually burst – asking his fans on Twitter what’s going on and what it all means.