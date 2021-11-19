From Trescore to USA: Awards for Student Footballer

TRESCORE CREMASCO – Student-athlete model among the best and therefore awarded. Indeed multi award winning. because I am Three prizes who – which Tommaso Ugliari, Born in 1999, lives and studies in the USA, he has earned a lot thanks to his persistence in books and his soccer skills.

I’m PREMI. It was he who decided, a little less than two years ago, that his way, at least as far as the university’s curricula were concerned, would be abroad. Tommaso received the prize of the General Academic Conference for the intermediate degreeDelHonorable mention of his performance on the field IE at the county level (a group of states including Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Mississippi) «CoSIDA Academic District Team», which is attributed to the balance between academic and athletic advantages.

I didn’t want to waste my football talent, which I thought of using to get a scholarship at an American university. I took the necessary tests, and gave everything I had. I totally wanted to leave, and in the end, in January 2020, I succeeded

And it does not end there because for the last award he is among the nominees at the national level. Not bad for a guy who also works (part-time, at the university fast food restaurant where he studies). “I live in Williamsburg, Kentucky – says Tommaso – and study both business and sports sciences at the University of the Cumberlands, located in Kentucky but on the border with Tennessee, where I arrived at the beginning of 2020.”

Date. Footballer Tommaso’s beginnings were at Trescore, then moving to Pergocrema at the time at the age of eight, moving to Tritium after the yellow and blue club failed and finally jumping to Atalanta where he played six years to the finish. Primavera (l’under 19) before loaned to D, in Crema then Mr. Sergio Borini Then in Rezzato (Brescia).

parallel, Tommaso graduated from Racchetti Secondary Language School in Crema. Once the opportunity to move to Lega Pro fades and the disappointment clears up, the boy puts his plan B into action.

“I didn’t want to waste my football talent, so I thought of using it to get a scholarship at an American university. I took the necessary tests, and gave everything I had. I totally wanted to leave, and in the end, in January 2020, I succeeded. Now I study and play football as a left-back on my collegiate team (with whom he is currently in the Finals, in Alabama, but he’s also been called up to Texas for a summer tournament, which isn’t for everyone). In America, it feels like I’ve been reborn. Here is the merit. If you study and do well in school and in sports distinguish yourself, they reward you. The jump from a reality like ours to this – the young student from Trescorese concludes – was tough, but now I’m doing what I love and studying to achieve two degrees, which is unimaginable to us. My family (dad, mom and sister) is happy and they are happy for me. Will I go back to Italy? I do not know. There are many opportunities here, and many connections are being made. At the moment, I am focusing on achieving my degrees, after which I would like to do my masters.”