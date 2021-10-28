Ferrari: Carlos Sainz disappointed with Netflix

Carlos Sainz Serial thought “Driving to Survive” From Netflix had a good influence on the arrival of American fans to Formula 1But he was also disappointed by last season’s episode that saw Ferrari as the protagonist. This chapter was about a Scuderia Ferrari that was in trouble, as the 2020 season was going to be disastrous in terms of performance. There was also a “tense” of all the emotions associated with Sebastian Vettel’s farewell and signature Carlos Sainz.

The Madrid driver thinks that Ferrari Much bigger than you might imagine watching the series Netflix, so he was a little disappointed with that episode. “The season three episode on Ferrari is not very good. I was relatively disappointed when I saw it, because Ferrari is much bigger and better than it looks out there,” Sainz said, in comments to the magazine. GQ.

“We were going through a difficult period, but I think all the great teams in all sports had difficult years. We are now on the way back.” The series sparked all kinds of opinions. Max Verstappen He confirmed in the United States that he will not go out next season to avoid provoking non-existent rivalries and at Mercedes on the contrary they see it as a success.

Carlos SainzFor his part, he notes that the Netflix series allowed fans to watch a previously hidden part of the sport. This piqued the interest of fans. “I definitely felt a little bit of a change in following the sport on social media with American fans,” added the Scuderia Ferrari driver.

“I think that Netflix It had the greatest impact on him. And as a sport, we’ve always had relatively closed doors and Netflix has allowed audiences in the United States and around the world to see the personalities of the drivers.”

