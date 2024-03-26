Belligati on Zirkzee: “He's a really good player, but Milan needs three strikers next year”

Well-known journalist Carlo Pellegatiwho has always been close to Milan affairs, has been a guest of the editorial staff in recent days MilanNews.it On the Our channel on Twitch (click here). The colleague spoke about various current issues of the Rossoneri, also inspired by the questions of many of our listeners: from the future Pioli and the Milan bench until Rafa Liao Passing through Find the new position forward. Below you will find him Full statementsalso in shape Podcast.

Your zarkazy: “Look at Zirkzee, on a technical level, he is not ideal for Milan, because maybe there is a need for someone with Giroud's characteristics. But he is very cheerful, he is surprising in his game, he is funny. He is a really good player. If you look at Zirkzee, he is not ideal for Milan “. “Although, Zirkzee, who do you put next to him? Let's be clear if Milan's next attack is Zirkzee-Jovic-Okafor, no. If it's Zirkzee-Girou? Yes but we need another player, young in perspective but strong: Boniface by “He becomes Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen striker, ed.). We need three, next year we will always play at the highest level. Zirkzee Jovic and Okafor are not good. Zirkzee and another with Okafor making the third goal? exactly”.