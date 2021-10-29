A social insult was canceled, then the usual denial. Pjanic Koeman, still a spark

The relationship between Ronald Koeman and Miralem Pjanic It wasn’t entirely idyllic during the Bosnian midfielder’s brief stay at Barcelona. After hearing the news of the coach’s exemption, the former Roma and Juventus player became the hero of a controversial episode on social media; In fact, Pjanic posted a story, which was deleted shortly after, in which he wrote: “Learn when you have to let go of bullshit.”

Miralem Pjanic on his Instagram story the day after Ronald Koeman was fired 👀 pic.twitter.com/6jQ3cZH5ng – Football News (@footballnewzIG) October 28, 2021

A post that caused quite a stir and led to the explanation with a new message on social media: “In a world where all eyes are glued to screens, it’s easy not to understand each other and extrapolate things from context. A profession I’ve never hurt anyone, intentionally or indirectly. I’ve always I respected everything and everyone. I intend to continue to do so in every way. I wish Ronald Koeman well in his future journey. I will continue to focus on doing it. And it is better for my team.”