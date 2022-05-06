May 7, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Fear at the Diana Theater in Naples, Massimo Ranieri falls from the stage during the show

Fear at the Diana Theater in Naples, Massimo Ranieri falls from the stage during the show

Lorelei Reese May 6, 2022 1 min read

“Everything stopped suddenly after the flight from the stage, even the musicians involved in the concert stopped playing, – Rosie Marseille adds to Tekcom 24. The stage crew immediately formed a crowd that prevented the front rows from approaching. The room was full of Massimo Ranieri who is a legend here in Naples and every year he brings his work to Diana: we are all too scared and who can sleep tonight? “.

A great horror in a nutshell for the 71-year-old artist and his fans. It’s hard to say what happened: if Ranieri’s intention was to walk off the stage or if he lost his balance by putting his foot in the wrong.

It could be interesting to you


See also  “Freedom has nothing to do with it. Intelligence and common sense have something to do with it.” - Libero Quotidiano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Don Matteo 13 has been suspended, fans will have to wait before seeing Don Massimo again: Here’s why

May 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

GF Vibe, Soleil standing by Lulu: gesture against Manuel

May 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

After Alexa and Google Assistant comes the Sonos voice assistant

May 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

FTI march against corruption in Turin, tensions with rivals – Chronicle

May 6, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

He eats a pitoni pizza “Bella Napoli” and gets sick. Nestlé has denied any association and asserts: “The product is safe.”

May 6, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

Fear at the Diana Theater in Naples, Massimo Ranieri falls from the stage during the show

May 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Persiceto: At the Physics Experience Museum, a new section on Space and WebApp for virtual guided tours

May 6, 2022 Karen Hines