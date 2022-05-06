Fear at the Diana Theater in Naples, Massimo Ranieri falls from the stage during the show

Eyewitness on Tgcom24: “It all happened suddenly and we were very scared. The rescue was immediate and others present said it was obvious.” The singer-songwriter has been hospitalized in Cardarelli
“Everything stopped suddenly after the flight from the stage, even the musicians involved in the concert stopped playing, – Rosie Marseille adds to Tekcom 24. The stage crew immediately formed a crowd that prevented the front rows from approaching. The room was full of Massimo Ranieri who is a legend here in Naples and every year he brings his work to Diana: we are all too scared and who can sleep tonight? “.
A great horror in a nutshell for the 71-year-old artist and his fans. It’s hard to say what happened: if Ranieri’s intention was to walk off the stage or if he lost his balance by putting his foot in the wrong.
