May 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Don Matteo 13 has been suspended, fans will have to wait before seeing Don Massimo again: Here's why

Don Matteo 13 has been suspended, fans will have to wait before seeing Don Massimo again: Here’s why

Lorelei Reese May 6, 2022 2 min read

legacy Terence Hill In good hands: Don Matteo 13 Likes and get full reviews, but fans will have to wait two weeks before reviewing on the small screen Don Massimo / Raul Bova. Since yesterday’s episode, the new protagonist has broken everyone’s hearts and therefore no one liked the series’ suspension. In fact, Don Matteo skips 13 on a Thursday.

Read also> Listen to TV May 5, 2022, Don Matteo is always great. Buffa don’t make Terrence Hill regret

This is just a small change to the schedule that was made to make room for itEurovision Contest To be held in Turin and see Blanco and Mahmoud in the race for Italy with shivers. High expectations also for Achille Lauro, on stage for San Marino. Programming will resume the following week with a double date, Tuesday 17 and Thursday 19 May, again on Rai 1 in prime time.

Yesterday’s episode is on TV 6.2 million viewers, equivalent to 30% stake. The series has been confirmed Send More evening show, to the point of impact Celebrity Island To change the day and not the competition. “The church is full and I weep for Don Massimo. Yes, I’m starting to truly love him,” he wrote on Twitter. “Don Massimo is not Don Matteo and we all know that but I like Raul Bova very much in this role. He got into the part really well and I like the way they describe his story,” one user wrote. And again: “I began to truly love Don Massimo.” «Don Massimo for me is a big yes. Raul Buffa is not disappointing, they have chosen the right person to replace Don Matteo in the best possible way without spoiling the series.”

See also  Leila da Costa, the model who died at her home in Bologna at 24 - Chronicle

Last update: Friday, May 6, 2022 at 15:36

© Reproduction reserved

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

GF Vibe, Soleil standing by Lulu: gesture against Manuel

May 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

After Alexa and Google Assistant comes the Sonos voice assistant

May 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The fight between my youngsters and my singers in Maurizio Costanzo’s show – video

May 5, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

3 min read

If the talk of the press enters the “free” United States – time

May 6, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Energy consumption, 7 simple tips to save up to 34% of energy at home

May 6, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Don Matteo 13 has been suspended, fans will have to wait before seeing Don Massimo again: Here’s why

May 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
4 min read

Spalletti lives at the conference

May 6, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt