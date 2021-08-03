August 3, 2021

Far Cry 5 is free this weekend on all platforms – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax August 3, 2021 1 min read

It’s still Tuesday, but Ubisoft Really makes us dream about the weekend. French software house already announced this weekend Far Cry 5 Sarah Free On PC, Google Stadia, Xbox One, PS4, and via backwards compatibility also on PS5 and Xbox Series X | s.

The free trial period will start Thursday August 5 It will end on Monday 9th August and allow you access to all single player and co-op content. Free Weekend start times vary for each platform, and here is the full list:

  • PC (Ubisoft Store): August 5 at 3 p.m.
  • PC (Epic Games Store): August 5 at 7 p.m.
  • PS5 and PS4: from August 5 at 9:01 a.m.
  • Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One: August 5 at 9:01 a.m.
  • Google Stadia: August 5 at 7 pm

Far Cry 5

That’s a significant amount of time, to the point where you can even complete the main story missions in a hurry. However, if you want to enjoy the adventure at your own pace, you can take advantage of it during the weekend Discounts Up to 80% to buy Far Cry 5 in Standard or Gold Edition (including Far Cry 3 Remastered, Season Pass, and other rewards).

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in early August 2021.

