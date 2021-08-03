Goodbye to WhatsApp, mass abandonment of the application: here are the reasons

WhatsApp, the most used instant messaging app in Italy, has become just a memory for many users who have decided to give it up for Telegram.

Separation close to divorce that between users and WhatsApp. The changes and news introduced by the instant messaging app in recent times is not always appreciated by many people. This is the reason why many continue to cancel the account to switch to another application, cable. It is interesting to be able to identify the reasons behind why users who say “goodbye” choose WhatsApp day in and day out. Knowing the reasons, in fact, we can all decide whether to take the same step or give it another chance.

Goodbye to WhatsApp

To save the relationship with users, WhatsApp has been activated Many interesting features Come Listen to messages twice as fast Or the ability to mute archived chats while new messages arrive. So the app tries to get people’s attention to convince them not to close the account.

Despite the attempts, there are many users who decided to make a change of course and switch to Telegram. Let’s talk about an app A little bit like it Its main purpose is to allow instant messaging with friends, acquaintances, relatives and co-workers. Given the significant similarities, what are the reasons for abandoning one app in favor of the other?

Let’s find out the reasons for giving up

The main reason behind changing the messaging app is related to total. In fact, in the early months of 2021, there was news of an update to the app linked to rumors that WhatsApp was going to use user data To pass to third-party platforms. This privacy breach alarmed users of the green platform and many decided to try Telegram before realizing that the data had been sent by Facebook, the app’s owner.

Not only privacy, here’s another reason to remove

There is another reason why some users, while understanding that privacy is safe, have also turned to Telegram. The problem encountered concerns Multiple tricks that you can come across on WhatsApp. The latest scam found related to Green Pass but there have also been cases Profile picture theft that worried users. To avoid annoying situations, many choose to remove from the green platform with the subsequent installation of Telegram where the percentage of scams is only 5%.