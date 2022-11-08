Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty updates team statuses – Nerd4.life

New game from total darkness It was announced in December 2020, but the developer has done it since then The initiative It went through a turbulent period during which the company lost many of its older members. Since then, the developer has slowly regained strength, and has also had to face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic: this is what Head of Xbox Studios Matt Buttie In the last episode of “Friends in a Second”.

“I think that one More difficult things in recent years Whether it’s producing a great game within reach of Halo or Battlefield in the conditions we find ourselves in. “The second most difficult thing is starting a new studio,” said Putti, explaining how the initiative had to find so many new employees.

He resumed the booty and said, “The second is Start a new study. You don’t have a common history, and you don’t have people who have worked together for five or ten years. We’ve been doing a lot of experimenting with remote and mixed offices on how to attract talent, some that worked, some that didn’t. The leadership wasn’t changing so much as the result of the studio building. It’s a brand new studio.”

Tomb Raider studio too Crystal Dynamics (obtained by Embracer Group, remember) Perfect Dark collaborates with The Initiative, and Booty describes the collaboration as co-development rather than a task for an entirely separate outside team.

“I An equal partner in developmentBooty said, talking about how collaborations like this could become more common in the future. This is not the case where Crystal Dynamics took possession of [The Initiative]. We have about 100 people available, who enjoy a great proportion of Tomb Raider. They’re available, and they’re excited to be working on Perfect Dark. It’s really part of how the game team is built nowadays, and it’s not a sign that we’re trying to make up for anything.”