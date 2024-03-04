March 4, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Facebook News section to shut down in US, Australia in April – Breaking News

Facebook News section to shut down in US, Australia in April – Breaking News

Noah French March 4, 2024 1 min read

Facebook's News Feed will be permanently shut down in the US and Australia in April. The company won't enter into new business deals and “will not specifically offer new Facebook products to news publishers in the future.” Meta said this in an official post.


The segment was launched in 2019, and has already been rolled out in France, Germany and the United Kingdom last year.


This decision – the company explains – “is part of an effort to better align our investments with the products and services people value most. We know people don't come to Facebook for news and political content. People and discover new opportunities, interests and passions. As we explained in 2023, around the world News represents less than 3% of what people see in their feed.” Meta is keen to point out that the changes affecting Facebook News will not affect its products and services in these countries and people will still be able to see links to news articles on Facebook. News publishers will continue to have access to their accounts and pages, as will other individuals or organizations.

Reproduction protected © Copyright ANSA

See also  Tokyo Olympics: Direct Results. Rowing, Italy of Gold. Baltrinary Miracle: Friday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Weather Warning, Civil Defense Notice; Fresh rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are coming

March 4, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

USA, Pro-Trump Journalist Steve Baker Arrested: “He Participated in Attack on Capitol Hill”. He: “I was a freelancer”

March 3, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Weather report – heavy rain and the Alps buried in snow again, already 70cm. Photos and Videos + Forecast « 3B Meteo

March 3, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Facebook News section to shut down in US, Australia in April – Breaking News

March 4, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

“Does Salvini want to build the longest bridge in the world? But who cares” – Corriere.it

March 4, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Discovery of a monster galaxy 9.2 billion light-years from Earth! Image

March 4, 2024 Karen Hines
4 min read

So bad that it seems like a conspiracy: Di Bello's arbitration is the perfect aid to Lotito's political battle

March 4, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt