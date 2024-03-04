Facebook News section to shut down in US, Australia in April – Breaking News

Facebook's News Feed will be permanently shut down in the US and Australia in April. The company won't enter into new business deals and “will not specifically offer new Facebook products to news publishers in the future.” Meta said this in an official post.





The segment was launched in 2019, and has already been rolled out in France, Germany and the United Kingdom last year.





This decision – the company explains – “is part of an effort to better align our investments with the products and services people value most. We know people don't come to Facebook for news and political content. People and discover new opportunities, interests and passions. As we explained in 2023, around the world News represents less than 3% of what people see in their feed.” Meta is keen to point out that the changes affecting Facebook News will not affect its products and services in these countries and people will still be able to see links to news articles on Facebook. News publishers will continue to have access to their accounts and pages, as will other individuals or organizations.



