In the poll and the Todd effect, the progressive camp is one point behind the center-right. Italy's brothers in second straight slump

Italy's brothers fall second in a row, centre-left (with the M5s in) a point behind centre-right. The shock of the regional elections in Sardinia seems to be confirmed by the weekly Swg poll for TgLa7, the first since the election day. According to the Trieste Institute, the coalition currently supporting the Meloni government – […]

Brothers of Italy In the second slump in a row, The Center-left (with M5s inside) a single point detachment from Center-right. The shock of Regional Inside Sardinia Confirmed by the weekly survey Swg for that TgLa7, first after that election day. According to the Trieste Institute, the supporting alliance Maloney Government – Fdi, Lega, Forza Italia e We are moderates – 42.8 for a total of 43.9 percent of what was called Long field And puts it together match Democratic, 5 star operation, Left-green e +Europe.

Broadly, FDI fell to 27.3 last week: the third time in a month that the Prime Minister's party – still the leading political force – has been below 28 percent, not since October 2022. That is, in the weeks leading up to the swearing-in of the government. The first follower is the Democratic Party, steady at 20 percent. A small growth has been recorded by the 5 Star movement which is now approaching the 16 percent mark. The league is fairly stable but there is very little negative trend, while Forza Italia's moderate segment is growing, gaining half a point in a week, reaching 7.6.

Head-to-head continues — more than 4 percent — in between action e Green-Leftwhen Italia Viva Goes back a few decimal places barrier threshold from European (4 percent) seems a bit far-fetched. All other parties are less than 3 percent, starting with +Europe without particular variation. The value of the segment comprising non-voters and undecideds is 37 percent.