March 4, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

In the poll and the Todd effect, the progressive camp is one point behind the center-right. Italy's brothers in second straight slump

In the poll and the Todd effect, the progressive camp is one point behind the center-right. Italy's brothers in second straight slump

Noah French March 4, 2024 2 min read

Italy's brothers fall second in a row, centre-left (with the M5s in) a point behind centre-right. The shock of the regional elections in Sardinia seems to be confirmed by the weekly Swg poll for TgLa7, the first since the election day. According to the Trieste Institute, the coalition currently supporting the Meloni government – […]

Continue reading



€1 for the first month


Brothers of Italy In the second slump in a row, The Center-left (with M5s inside) a single point detachment from Center-right. The shock of Regional Inside Sardinia Confirmed by the weekly survey Swg for that TgLa7, first after that election day. According to the Trieste Institute, the supporting alliance Maloney GovernmentFdi, Lega, Forza Italia e We are moderates – 42.8 for a total of 43.9 percent of what was called Long field And puts it together match Democratic, 5 star operation, Left-green e +Europe.

Broadly, FDI fell to 27.3 last week: the third time in a month that the Prime Minister's party – still the leading political force – has been below 28 percent, not since October 2022. That is, in the weeks leading up to the swearing-in of the government. The first follower is the Democratic Party, steady at 20 percent. A small growth has been recorded by the 5 Star movement which is now approaching the 16 percent mark. The league is fairly stable but there is very little negative trend, while Forza Italia's moderate segment is growing, gaining half a point in a week, reaching 7.6.

See also  Cristiana Pecoraro enchants New York and brings Valentine's Day to America // Umbria24.it

Head-to-head continues — more than 4 percent — in between action e Green-Leftwhen Italia Viva Goes back a few decimal places barrier threshold from European (4 percent) seems a bit far-fetched. All other parties are less than 3 percent, starting with +Europe without particular variation. The value of the segment comprising non-voters and undecideds is 37 percent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Facebook News section to shut down in US, Australia in April – Breaking News

March 4, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Weather Warning, Civil Defense Notice; Fresh rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are coming

March 4, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

USA, Pro-Trump Journalist Steve Baker Arrested: “He Participated in Attack on Capitol Hill”. He: “I was a freelancer”

March 3, 2024 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

In the poll and the Todd effect, the progressive camp is one point behind the center-right. Italy's brothers in second straight slump

March 4, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Hyundai Ioniq 5 restyling time

March 4, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Watch the imaging of the Earth and the Moon from a distance of more than 1.2 billion kilometers: Here is the video

March 4, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

While walking his dog, he discovers a 70 million year old titanosaur and decides to change his life

March 4, 2024 Gerald Bax