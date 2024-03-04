Weather Warning, Civil Defense Notice; Fresh rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are coming

March 4, 2024

Weather warning for Monday 4 March
A disturbance of Atlantic origin deepens in our peninsula, resulting in a period of disturbed weather; Associated with it will be a significant strengthening of the air, which on Monday, March 4, will mainly affect Sardinia, then spread to the southern regions, especially Sicily and Calabria.

Based on available estimates, the Department of Civil Defense in contract Along with the concerned regions – those responsible for implementing civil defense systems in the concerned regions – issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. Weather events affecting different parts of the country can be determined in the national summary, hydrological and hydraulic reviews consulted on the website of the Department of National Weather Forecasts and Warnings (www.protezionecivile.gov.it)

Notification provides From Sunday night, March 3With strong gale force winds extending from the western quadrants to Sardinia, then Sicily and Calabria, storm surges are possible on exposed coasts.

Based on forecasted and ongoing events, it is evaluated for the day Orange alert for Monday, March 4, in some parts of Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna. A yellow alert was also assessed for parts of Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Basilicata, Puglia, Calabria, Sicily and Veneto, Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany and Sardinia..

The weather and critical situation forecast for Italy is updated daily based on new forecasts and the evolution of events, and is available on the website of the Department of Civil Protection (www.protezionecivile.gov.it) along with general rules of conduct. Bad weather should follow. Information on regional alert levels, specific critical issues regarding individual territories and preventive measures adopted is managed by regional civil defense structures, in liaison with which the Department monitors the evolution of the situation.

