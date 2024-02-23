Europe is the cross and happy of the liberal-reform world

Una Conference” Europe to America ” (and with Emma Bonino), tomorrow at 9 am, in Rome, at the Spazio event. Tomorrow morning the European Lib Dems meet again, always in Rome, at the Grand Hotel Paladino, not far from the events space, always with the EU on the horizon. In view of the European elections in June and the whole liberal and reformist constellation we must decide what to do, the memories (regrets?) of the third pole must have been between and the more ambitious, reflecting what to do. There is the issue of reaching 4 percent, but not only that. Anyway, at the center is her, Emma Bonino, pillar of radical history and founder of Beau Europa. .

Una Conference”Europe to America” (and with Emma Bonino), tomorrow at 9 am, in Rome, at the Spazio event. Tomorrow morning again the meeting of the European Lib Dems, always in Rome, at the Grand Hotel Paladino, not far from the events space, always with the EU on the horizon. In view of the European elections in June and the whole liberal and reformist constellation we must decide what to do, the memories (regrets?) of the third pole must have been between and the more ambitious, reflecting what to do. There is the issue of reaching 4 percent, but not only that. Anyway, at the center is her, Emma Bonino, pillar of radical history and founder of Beau Europa..

Bonino invited everyone. On the one hand, everyone wants to be with her, on the other hand, everyone makes hidden conditions, while hiding under a crumpled pile of unsaid things. “We are open to everyone for a united Europe,” Bonino told the Courier. “Now let's see who's serious.” Carlo Calenda, Matteo Renzi, Ellie Schlein, Angelo Bonelli, Nicola Fratoianni and the parties received an invitation, Bonino said, “defining themselves as liberals and progressives, who, like us, believe in strengthening European federalism. Coalitions for elections. That it should be as broad as possible and share a goal.” We believe.” It seems easy. External personalities from Carlo Cottarelli, Guy Verhofstadt, Gian Domenico Caiazza immediately confirmed their presence.

She, Emma, ​​did not veto those who had never made her happy in the past (Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi). They, Renzi and Calenda, say different things. The first is flying from Miami, where he wants to return to be at the conference. His line: Here we are (as for the candidate himself, we'll see). The second is in Ukraine, which means: willingly, but not with Renzi (but the question: if Renzi was in the picture, even without being there?). Meanwhile, from the Lib Dem world, a few days ago came a tweet from Giuseppe Benedetto, president of the Einaudi Foundation (who founded the New Italia Group with Oscar Giannino, Alessandro De Nicola, Sandro Gozi and Andrea Marcucci): “The list means 'the only purpose to make a list, the purpose' will not be achieved, nor will the list be produced,” Benedetto wrote. Reached by phone to clarify, he tells Il Foglio: “It is necessary to build a Lib Dem party. Point”. Except for a confederation (one that does not see the light). “I say that a true party can and must exist, with its rules and its internal balance, with different sensibilities, with a majority and a minority. In my opinion it is useless to make a list of objectives when the only objective is to overcome electoral hurdles. Saying America is Europe is like saying hello to your mother. Without a party beyond the electoral coalition, smaller parties can only serve to warm the seats of leaders and leaders.

Among the Lib Dems, there are those, such as Andrea Marcucci, who make no secret of thinking about a structure that would bring them all together, and who think that even Bonino has not ruled out the idea of ​​a list. A party without symbols. Meanwhile, the secretary of Più Europa Riccardo Magi says Il Foglio: “This conference will be an important moment to talk about Europe and to gather answers to the proposal we made”. For the time being, only a faint affirmation of a linked calendar is emanating from Azione, willing not to deviate from its already expressed position. From Italia Viva, Luciano Nobili recalls, “The IV was born with the aim of uniting reformers. And today, while a unified renewal list will play a decisive role in the structure of the next Parliament, that continues to be the aim for us. There is broad coordination with Più Europa and we are ready to work with everyone on the issues. We are in. Anyone who wants to block reformist unity or provide vetoes is making an irresponsible and anti-European choice.” And when the “pretenders” speak, what else will Europe decide? Federico Pizzarotti, president of Più Europa and former mayor of Parma, has said he is ready to run in the European elections, asking “No Renzi, let's negotiate with Calenda?”