June 19, 2021

Environmental editor Ekidio Kawasi dies in plane crash

Noah French June 19, 2021

St.P.
June 19, 2021 at 7:44 p.m.

An 84-year-old man dies in an ultralight plane crash in the skies of Padua: Egidio Kawasi, an ecologist and editor of the journal. The incident took place when the vehicle landed this morning. It is difficult to say what may have happened before the crash, but the plane crashed into the airport and crashed into the ground and caught fire. The 84-year-old was shot and, within hours, police were able to trace his identity: a well-known businessman.

In firefighters and law enforcement agencies: According to the first reconstruction, it would have taken a long time for the plane to land, hit a tree, end its flight in the front square, flip over, and catch fire.

Kawazi was born in 1937 in Erpa, Como. Kawasi, a member of an important family of Lombard bourgeoisie, was a nature activist and photographer, and founded magazines including Iron, Aqua, Silva, and Alicia. He gave birth to the Italian Photo Hunting Association and inspired the founding of the Italian section of Greenpeace. He also loved the planes that continued to fly in old age.

READ  MEXICO CITY: Youngsters Sneak Corona Vaccine - Hair Dye White

