June 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

The United States frees John Hingley, author of the assassination of Ronald Reagan, 41 years later

The United States frees John Hingley, author of the assassination of Ronald Reagan, 41 years later

Noah French June 17, 2022 2 min read

Subscribe to our newsletter to get world news instantly.

John Hingley Jr., who tried to assassinate the President of the United States in 1981

Ronald Reagan is a completely independent man. It was released today by District Judge Paul Friedman. “After 41 years, two months and fifteen days, it’s finally free!” Hingley tweeted. The judge had already approved an agreement between the judiciary and the inmate in September Without conditions and restrictions.

Facts

See also


“Putin has cancer, he survived an attack in March”: US report

On March 30, 1981, Hingley attempted to assassinate Reagan in front of the entrance to the Washington Hilton. The president was hit by a bullet, while his spokesman James Brady was wounded and later partially paralyzed. Hingley was soon arrested, and investigators discovered that the man was already pursuing actress Jodi Foster. The assassination attempt on the president would have been a way to impress her. Hingley, who was found not guilty of mental health issues, spent nearly 30 years in a psychiatric hospital, was released in 2016 and was sent to live for a while at his mother’s home in Williamsburg, Virginia, where he died last year. Meanwhile, the bomber is undergoing psychiatric treatment. The judge created a YouTube channel that has more than 28,000 subscribers and gave him the opportunity to record and record music online. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Trust and Company opposed his release.

See also  What the new government has to offer regarding swine flu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Intense next week, the latest update changed everything; We’ll tell you what happens ILMETEO.it

June 16, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

15% reduction in Gazprom gas flow – economy tells me

June 16, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Today Hail Modena Apennines: Accumulates up to 20 cm – Weather

June 16, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

The United States frees John Hingley, author of the assassination of Ronald Reagan, 41 years later

June 17, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

New job offers are coming every day and here are some very tempting part-time and full-time even without experience

June 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Will WWE have a new show any time soon?

June 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Strange wanderings of planets without a reference star

June 17, 2022 Karen Hines