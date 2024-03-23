March 23, 2024

Easter and Easter Monday, a double turn for the holiday, updates

Noah French March 23, 2024 2 min read

Weather forecast for Easter and Easter Monday

Easter and Easter Monday: A double twist on the holidays is possible as important movements at a hemispheric level have direct effects on Italy as well.

Spread our vision across the entire hemispheric chessboard and see how precisely we can observe From the Easter weekend A broad crest An African anticyclone is still present over Libya and Tunisia It stretches from the Sahara desert to conquest Central-eastern MediterraneanThus begins A First seasonal heat wave, Especially in the Mid-South and the two larger islands.
In addition to atmospheric stability and lots of sunlight, such a situation is a Significant increase temperaturewith maximum peaks even above i 25-26°C (even around 28°C in the south).

Be careful though, the high pressure field may not be as granitic as in the summer, and we don't rule out the entry of more unstable air aloft that is actually driven by a condition. A deep storm It is in the Atlantic Ocean. Especially, in the afternoon hours Sunday 31 March (Easter) Classics can occur Thunderstorms, first over the Alps; These tend to be isolated and short-lived events, but given the considerable potential, hail cannot be ruled out early. Local storms may reach part of the center by the evening, especially parts of the Tyrrhenian region.

African anticyclone in the Mid-South and main islands; A chance of thunderstorms in the north
Even the day Easter Monday This trend can be significantly followed, with Italy split between the first burst of heat and sun in the mid-south and large islands and the ever-present risk of sudden showers in the north.

