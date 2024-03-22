Russia and China have vetoed the UN resolution on Gaza

Russia and China vetoed a US-drafted resolution in the UN Security Council on a cease-fire in Gaza and to alleviate humanitarian suffering”. The text had 11 votes in favor, 3 votes against (Algeria in addition to Russia and China's veto) and one abstention, Guyana.

UN The Security Council will vote tomorrow at 10am (3pm Italian time) on a draft resolution on the ceasefire in Gaza, drawn up by non-permanent members, which calls for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire for the month of Ramadan” and must be published immediately. All hostages, Security Council sources told ANSA. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has already announced that the US is against the text.

ANSA agency ANSA agency Netanyahu tells Blinken, 'We will go to Rafah even without US support' – News – Ansa.it Israeli PM: 'There is no other way to defeat Hamas' (ANSA)

“There are two deeply cynical reasons behind this veto: First, Russia and China do not want to condemn Hamas for the October 7 attacks. They do not want to accept the text prepared by the United States.” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, said this after the failure of the US resolution regarding the Gaza ceasefire in the Security Council.

“Behind all the rhetoric, we are well aware that Russia and China have done nothing diplomatically to build lasting peace or truly contribute to humanitarian efforts,” he added. Thomas-Greenfield expected that another draft drawn up by some non-permanent members of the CDS did not use the exact language calling for a ceasefire in Gaza for Ramadan: “We cannot accept a product that jeopardizes diplomatic efforts in the region.” .

For his part, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, referring to his negative vote, said, “To support this text is to cover oneself with shame: we cannot allow the Security Council to become an instrument of Washington's centrist policies. The Eastern and American text gives Israel the green light to attack Rafah. “

The diplomat, who along with China vetoed the US draft, said, “For six months the Security Council has not been able to call for a cease-fire in Gaza because of the continuous US veto, and now after six months the Strip is almost destroyed, and the US is calling for a cease-fire.” Nebenzia reiterated that the text did not explicitly use the word 'ask', but said that an armistice was necessary, a very weak point of his view.

“The US text on the ceasefire in Gaza is vague and does not live up to the expectations of the international community,” said Zhang Jun, China's ambassador to the UN, who blocked the resolution along with Russia.

“Furthermore, the text is unbalanced in many respects, for example the failure to express clear Security Council opposition to the Israeli attack on Rafah sends the wrong signal,” he added.

From Brussels, where he was attending an EU summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said his government was working on a new resolution at the UN on “immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access”. The aim is to “find an agreement with our European, Arab and American partners”.

“We gathered strong support for the UN resolution, but there was a veto from Russia and China – the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, left Tel Aviv -. We showed a sense of urgency related to the ceasefire, which will return the hostages. But some countries do not want to follow us. However, the strong support and determination of many countries to release the hostages is reaching a ceasefire.

See also Climate, US-China agreement: "Let's cooperate" Video Gaza, UN: Russia and China veto US resolution

Reproduction protected © Copyright ANSA