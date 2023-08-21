Earthquake in Naples today, in Pozzuoli and its surroundings, a strong shock wakes people at dawn.

A strong shock at 4.48am woke people in Campi Flegre, and people took to the streets through Napoli. Earthquakes are more…

A Strong shock At 4.48 he woke people up Campy Fleury People took to the streets along Via Napoli. A strong earthquake recorded as part of an earthquake swarm Size 2.5 Its epicenter is in the Pozzuoli Sigliano area at a depth of 2.3 kilometers on the Richter scale.

This phenomenon was felt not only in the town of Pozzuoli, but also in the town itself Monterusciello, Pianura, Varcaturo, Licola, Lucrino, Arco Felice, Bacoli, Quarto and in the Agnano area. Thirty seconds before the earthquake, another earthquake of 1.3 on the Richter scale followed, 1 on the Richter scale at 4.52, and the ones that appeared in the Naples hall of the Ingwe are strong in the current. Seismic sequence.

Seismic map at 21.58 yesterday eveningVesuvian Observatory They had already recorded a telluric event of magnitude 1.7 on the Richter scale, which was felt by people.

