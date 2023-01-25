Ready to send tanks to Ukraine, USA and Germany – world

Progress on tanks for Ukraine after weeks of negotiations and disputes: The US is ready to deploy the M1 Abrams, the spearhead of the Stars and Stripes military equipment – According to CNN, an announcement of 30 tanks could come this week, but delivery timing is unclear – and Germany, for its part, to supply the leopards which had hitherto been refused. In fact, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced to his cabinet that 14 Leopard 2A6s were being sent to Ukraine. “We operate in a closely coordinated and internationally agreed manner,” explains Scholz.

They are tanks that Kiev has long relied on An unprecedented conflict that could change the fate of a conflict in its eleventh month and undermine the coalition’s unity. But in the end Olaf Scholz and Joe Biden would have found a deal, with the chancellor under pressure for days after refusing to let Germany go it alone despite pressure from the Americans.

Moscow’s response comes first with Anatoly Antonov, Russia’s ambassador to the United States: He promised that the Russian military would destroy US-made M1 Abrams tanks and other NATO military equipment if delivered to Ukraine, Doss reports. According to Antonov, Washington wants to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia. And “an analysis of the entire sequence of Washington’s actions shows that the Americans continue to increase military aid to their puppet government.” According to the Moscow representative, “If it is decided to move M1 Abrams to Kiev, there is no doubt that American tanks will be destroyed along with all other NATO military equipment”.

Then it was Kremlin spokesman Dmitry PeskovInterfax quoted the agency as saying The American Abrams tanks in Ukraine “will burn like any other.” “I believe that many experts understand the absurdity of sending tanks to Ukraine,” Peskov said. “From a technical point of view – the spokesman said – this is a very unsuccessful project, and above all a clear overestimation of the potential to add to the Ukrainian armed forces”. “All this – Peskov repeated – will fall first on the shoulders of taxpayers in Europe, while the Americans, as always, will at least not suffer losses, but will profit from them.”

there Meanwhile Spain is preparing its accession to an international program to send leopards On Ukraine: It was reported by El Boyz that Madrid would be ready to align itself with this decision when Germany dissolves its reservations on the matter. Currently, the government is considering in detail how to contribute (Some countries must ship the leopards directly, while others must finance the shipment), adds the Madrid newspaper.

A real breakthrough in the deployment of tanks will soon be seen above ground, Ukrainians can count on the “powerful weapons” deployed by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in his first official bilateral meeting with new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

Meanwhile, today The Ukrainian military admitted that Soledar in Donetsk had been captured by the Russians. An armed forces spokesman made the announcement two weeks after the capture by the Russians. After months of fierce fighting, Ukrainian armed forces have left the city to ‘retreat to ready positions’, eastern zone military spokesman Serhii Serevaty told AFP, but declined to say when the withdrawal took place.

Russian troops, particularly mercenaries from the Wagner paramilitary group, are advancing into Bagmut, the heart of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where fighting is ongoing in parts of the city, Russian occupation officials in the Donetsk region said.