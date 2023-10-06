Double date with the premiere of NCIS and NCIS Hawaii

The adventures of the US Naval Investigative Service continue on Rai 2, broadcast this week on Thursday 5 October, at 9.20pm. For the first time ever, we begin with a new episode of “NCIS,” the Washington-based naval crime-fighting agency whose events have inspired the most-watched television series in the United States for more than a decade. In “Out of Mind”, Lt. Rachel Donohue, after stabbing her husband Logan, who fortunately survives, claims that she remembers nothing of what happened, nor why she committed the terrible act. Rachel has been suffering from strange symptoms for some time that prompt her to seek a medical diagnosis. During interrogation, the woman has a sudden outburst of anger, and after fainting, an x-ray reveals that the lieutenant has a subcutaneous implant in his arm.

It is always followed on Rai 2, at 10.10pm, by “NCIS Hawaii”, a part of the television series set in the Pacific Islands. Also first-ever viewing of the episode “Dangerous Journey”, in which Tennant requests to be able to interrogate inmate Laird Harriman as he is being transported by helicopter from Maui to Oahu, accompanied by young agent Crichton. The criminal, pretending to be suffering from diabetes, managed to hijack the helicopter which then crashed to the ground. Despite the shock of the fall, Crichton and Tennant chase after her and then fall into a lava tunnel, where they wait for help. Meanwhile, Jesse and his associates investigate the case that leads Tennant to question Harriman.