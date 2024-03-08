David Barrenzo protested at Rome Sapienza University: “Fascist, racist!” He makes a video: “They don't let me talk”

OffFlavia Fiorentino

Tension before meeting on gender equality. Syntheses unleashed by the presence of university action (right): “You are covering up the genocide in Palestine”. “I'm up for conversation”

“They don't want me to speak, they don't want me to speak here in Sapienza,” he shouted several times. David Borek He took a picture on his cell phone children This is rolling the flag from PalestineThey shouted in his face and challenged him: “You're a racist, A Fascist!» I am L Journalist and Presenter He posted a video shot of “Aria che tira” on La7 on his Instagram profile. Amid many voices, a woman shouted at him: “You want to use the women's issue to justify the genocide in Palestine…” and Porec He replied: “Look at it Gaza No motions in favor of from DhoniAnd gay people are imprisoned. Come here, step on the stage, Let's compare. I'm always up for it Conversation».

I am DisorderThey were held at the start of the “Generational Turnover Ready” event organized at La Sapienza University. Contemporaries With the participation of students of University action (Right). In view of the argument, a group of students tried To ignore the program, Violently slammed his fists and various objects against the glass and kicked the door. “Many of our comrades are not allowed in! Get the fascists out of the university!”, they continued scream children. Then, following the intervention of some Constables in plain clothes, The tense atmosphere gradually subsided and the show began. See also Green Boss Italy, waiting for control room



