Boston, New Orleans, San Francisco: 32 US coastal cities at risk of flooding by 2050

Then comes the bad news 170,000 people live in 32 coastal cities in the United States and in other urban agglomerations in the region: According to the results of one Studio It was published in the magazine Nature By a team of scientists from the Department of Earth Sciences in Virgina Tech (and other research institutes), sea-level rise and the event Decline (i.e. the “submergence” of land) would affect a “substantial portion” of the coastal area of ​​many US cities. Floods may occur by 2050. The forecasts are bleaker than previous models, which – according to the authors of the just-published work – underestimated the contribution of the fall.

I am reading New York is sinking 1.6 millimeters every year By Simone Valesini

27 September 2023

According to current projections, in fact, In many coastal cities in the United States (which correspond to the most populous areas of the country: one-third of the total US population lives there) sea levels will rise faster than the global average.

Climate Flood risk in Mediterranean: sea rise three times higher than expected By Christina Nodotti

December 29, 2023

Making matters worse is the truth Coastal management and urban planning policies ignore the contribution of subsidence, which increases the risk to population and infrastructure. In their study, Leonard Ohnehen and colleagues combined multiple models of land elevation and sea-level evolution to estimate the probability of flooding in 32 U.S. cities, including several megacities (Boston, New Orleans and San Francisco) by 2025 the results are very alarming: if appropriate flood prevention measures are not implemented, sea level rise and subsidence will expose an area of ​​nearly 2 thousand square kilometers or approximately one person in fifty to flood risk. (compared to those who always live in coastal areas).

A few more details: areas least at risk are high above sea level and low-lying (eg the West Coast); On the contrary, Areas with low elevations and high fall rates (such as New Orleans and Louisiana, which were hit particularly hard by Hurricane Katrina several years ago) are most at risk.And flood defenses are less effective in those areas.

I am reading New York is sinking 1.6 millimeters every year By Simone Valesini

27 September 2023

By extending the forecast window by twenty-five years to 2050, the authors point out that things could get even worse.; Therefore, they say, it is necessary to take adequate countermeasures: “collected data and flood risk maps”, they point out, “can provide us with basic information for risk management and efficient and effective adaptation”.