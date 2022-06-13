Poll: Pucci and Lagalla win in Genoa and Palermo. L’Aquila in Verona, center-right with Fonti in Tommasi (center-left)

Listen to the audio version of the article

Center-right front in Genoa, Palermo, L’Aquila (with possible wins in the first round) and Cadenzaro. Center-left in Burma and (surprisingly) Verona. This is the picture that emerges from the exit poll of the Opinio Italia Alliance for Roy as the seats for the administrative elections covering 971 municipalities, about 9 million people are invited to vote, close. Of the 818 municipalities administered by the Interior Ministry, the final turnout was 54.7% (60.1% in previous similar elections). Voting ends at 11pm, but counting will begin at 2pm on Monday, June 13th.

Genoa, Palermo, L’Aquila, right in front of Catanzaro

TO Genoa Outgoing mayor Marco PucciSupported by center-right and IV, is in between 51% and 55%. So he will win the first round against Ariel Dello StrologoAdvocate and leader of the city’s Jewish community, he supports the center-left “Combo Largo” (from Pd to M5s). 36 and 40%. TO Palermo According to the election law, more than 40% is enough to avoid voting. Here is the former governor and former regional councilor Roberto Lagalla (Lega, FdI and Fi) 43% and 47%. And will win the first round. Competitor Franco MichelleLeader of the series of architects supported by Pd and M5s 27% and 31%.

Center-right front even a Eagle Where is the first citizen to leave Pierre Luigi Piondi (Brothers of Italy) include49% and 53%. So he also sees a chance to win the first round. When there is competition Stefania Pesophane (Pd) Supported by M5S (but without the logo) and suspended by Iv 23% and 27%. TO Cadenzaro Centrist Valerio Donado (Supported by Forza Italia and Lega, but not by Fdi)40% -44%) On Nicola Fiorida (31% -35%)) Led by a broad center-left coalition ranging from the Democrats to the De Magistrates to the 5-star in Liu.

Center-left forward in Verona and Burma

TO Verona (Historical Fort Center-right) surprisingly benefits center-left candidates Tomiano Tomasi (37% -41%), Who took advantage of the split in the right center. Outgoing mayor Federico SportinaSupported by the Brothers of Italy and Lega 27% and 31%. The ballot is contested by the former mayor and former Northern League Flavio Dosi (Supported by Forza Italia and Renzians) Polls are also provided 27% and 31%. TO Burmainstead, Michael Guerrero (Dolphin Federico Pizzarotti) Supported by the Democrats (which signed an alliance with the civic movement “Effetto Parma” founded by Pissarotti after leaving the M5s) 40% and 44%) On the former center-right mayor Pietro Vignali (Supported by Fi and Lega but not by Fdi) 19% and 23%.

Departs from 16 center-right and 4 center-left capitals

The first administrative change affected 971 municipalities, of which 829 had a population of 15,000 or less and 142 over 15,000. In the latter case, the electoral system delivers the ballot unless any candidate exceeds 50% of the vote in the first round. In particular, 22 provincial capitals and 4 regional capitals have been invited to vote. In the capitals, 16 center-right (Alessandria, Asti, Catanzaro, Como, Frosinone, Genoa, Gorizia, L’Aquila, La Spezia, Lodi, Monza, Oristano, Piacenza, Pistoia, Rieti and Verona), 4 center-left (Guinea, Luca, Padua and Palermo), from 2 civilian coalitions (Belluno and Burma), 4 commissioners (Barleta and Toronto mayor, Messina and Witterbo due to resign after no-confidence vote).