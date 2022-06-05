June 6, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ciclismo: Confalonieri e Arzuffi, seconda e terza da destra

Cycling: Seregno’s highland-flying cousins

Mirabelle Hunt June 6, 2022 2 min read

Training camp in June on the Dolomites طرق To complete the preparation and face, in the best way, the most important racing stage of the season. Maria Giulia Confalonieri and Alice Maria Arzuffi (“Flying Cousins” of Serignoprofessionals affiliated with Gs Fiamme Oro) for a few days trained with other athletes from the State Police at the operational base of Flora Alpina Shelterin Valfrida at 1,800 meters above sea level, surrounded by the majestic peaks of the Dolomites, which they reached by bicycle along difficult roads.

Cycling, Confalonieri and Arzuffi in the Dolomites: ‘Important work’

We have done important work that will improve our performance both on the climbs and also in the multi-day races, starting with the individual time trials. – Explanation of the athletes – The base of operations was in a shelter chosen among other things by some famous cyclists before signing on for their unforgettable exploits.“.

Cycling, the following Confalonieri commitments: Tour de France Femmes

Maria Julia Confalonieri He will be the first to experience the work done on higher ground. The Brianza Athlete (in a Ceratite-WNT Pro cycling team jersey) Monday will be in Colchester To line up at the start of the UK’s most important women’s race, the Women’s Tour, which ends on Saturday 11 June. Confalonerie She will also compete in the historic first edition of the Women’s Tour de France Scheduled from 24 to 31 July.

Cycling, the following Arzovi engagements: Giro d’Italia women

Alice Maria Arzovi For its part, it will take place specific training sessions for the stage races in the coming days as it will be Thursday 30 June in Cagliari for the first individual test part of the race. The Giro d’Italia women’s race that will end on July 10 in Padua.

See also  This was reported by the Scottish daily Euro 2020. He supported Italy against England

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The US dominates the skeet team competition, and among the women who win is Germany – OA Sport

June 5, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Andrea Bocelli charms, Elton John only with video. And the fires are amazing

June 5, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

“Exceptional work, I am happy to be back in Formula 1”

June 5, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Weather Warnings Tuesday 7 June 2022

June 6, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Barbara Dorso far from Mediaset? Arrival of the final decision

June 6, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

S. Maria di Terni Hospital | Scientific Conference “The medical profession during and after COVID. Current challenges and new opportunities

June 6, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Cycling: Seregno’s highland-flying cousins

June 6, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt