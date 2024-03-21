Spalletti: “Acerbe Juan Jesus? We have to move slowly. The prosecutor will shed light.”

Statements of the Italian coach from Miami in the press conference on the eve of the friendly match against Venezuela

Luciano Spalletti, In the press conference held in miami, On the eve of the friendly match against Venezuela, which will be held tomorrow evening at ten o’clock in the evening in Italy. In Italy He also returned to the case of Juan Jesus-Acerbe by answering journalists' questions.

«There is more talk than what happened. I often talk to everyone and try to understand situations. But you have to go slowly. I know both of them, they are good guys. There may be more publicity than what happened. The Public Prosecutor's Office will shed more light on the situation», he confirmed.

Regarding the call-ups to the European Championship, he added: “It affects everything. We will be attentive and present in team training, in tournament matches, and we will take with us what will happen at the level of behavior in these two friendly matches. We'll go see someone new, there's always a chance to adapt. In fact, being Italian and always needing to create stronger and newer things, we obviously go and do these tests and then take the results of these tests.

