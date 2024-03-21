March 21, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Spalletti: “Acerbe Juan Jesus? We have to move slowly. The prosecutor will shed light.”

Spalletti: “Acerbe Juan Jesus? We have to move slowly. The prosecutor will shed light.”

Mirabelle Hunt March 21, 2024 1 min read

Statements of the Italian coach from Miami in the press conference on the eve of the friendly match against Venezuela

Luciano Spalletti, In the press conference held in miami, On the eve of the friendly match against Venezuela, which will be held tomorrow evening at ten o’clock in the evening in Italy. In Italy He also returned to the case of Juan Jesus-Acerbe by answering journalists' questions.

«There is more talk than what happened. I often talk to everyone and try to understand situations. But you have to go slowly. I know both of them, they are good guys. There may be more publicity than what happened. The Public Prosecutor's Office will shed more light on the situation», he confirmed.

Regarding the call-ups to the European Championship, he added: “It affects everything. We will be attentive and present in team training, in tournament matches, and we will take with us what will happen at the level of behavior in these two friendly matches. We'll go see someone new, there's always a chance to adapt. In fact, being Italian and always needing to create stronger and newer things, we obviously go and do these tests and then take the results of these tests.

See also  Formula 1 / Ferrari Perfect, Red Bull thanks Honda - Carlo Platilla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Football: The national team left to tour the USA

March 20, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

The UK government will introduce an independent regulatory body for football

March 20, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

To the United States to dispel Spalletti's doubts. The new Azzurri shirt when it appears for the first time

March 19, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

Spalletti: “Acerbe Juan Jesus? We have to move slowly. The prosecutor will shed light.”

March 21, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Total solar eclipse, night will come into daylight! Let's see how and where to see it

March 21, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Italbasket: A tough group with Serbia and USA in Paris

March 20, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Industrial production declines more than expected in January No more balls, the real priority is this, no more balls

March 20, 2024 Karen Hines