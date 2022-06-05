The US dominates the skeet team competition, and among the women who win is Germany – OA Sport

Team skeet competitions, valid for the 2022 World Cup in skeet shooting, ended a few minutes ago. in that Baku (Azerbaijan) German girls celebrate, They are good at imposing themselves over the United States in the gold medal match; for masculine The Americans rejoiced that the phenomenon of Vincent Hancock was victorious over Greece, Third place in the specialty Kuwait.

The Three Teutons are very strong, and their supremacy is always well established in the show. Nadine Messerschmidt, Nelly Wismer and Kristen Wenzel have never loaned their side To the trio of stars and bars that formed them Kaitlyn Connor, Austin Jewell Smith and Dania Jo Fezzi; The third step to the podium for Kazakhstan that got better than Thailand In the end, Kuwait and Azerbaijan hosts, respectively, in fifth and sixth places.

Among the men, USA’s Vincent Hancock, Adam McBee and Philip Russell Jungmann beat Greece. (Nikolaos Mavrommatis, Charalambos Chalkiadakis, Efthymios Mitas). Kuwait completes the podium, Malta’s team is very underhanded in the challenge for the bronze medal; V Los Angeles The Czech Republic before Azerbaijan.

The event continues tomorrow Monday 6 June with the mixed team skeet finals (starts at 2.30pm), in the morning space for the men’s team competition final rapid fire rifle (25 metres).

