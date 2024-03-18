Weather report. Rapid disruption of traffic with showers and thunderstorms in many areas. Here «3B Meteo

Time to study

Italian Weather News

Update 12.20 PM. Gradually increasing rain over a part of the Mid-North. In the morning, parts of the Western Alps, especially between Upper Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta, and the Lombard-Veneto plains were affected by scattered showers. Meanwhile, the front had generally weak precipitation over central-eastern Liguria and parts of central Italy, particularly northern and inland Tuscany, Umbria and the interior of Marche.

The situation is 8 am. The anticyclone is shy, and although it settles in the Mediterranean latitudes, it is unable to prevent the entry of the marginal Atlantic fronts, which in one way or another includes Italy. One of these lies against the Alps and with its southern branch reaches parts of central Italy. Light rain affects the Aosta Valley and parts of the Piedmont Alps early in the day, as well as the Ligurian East.. Widespread cloud cover has spread over other parts of northern and central Italy, but these are high and stratus clouds that are unlikely to produce significant events, at least for now. Sunny conditions in the South and the Big Islands. Here's the forecast for the rest of the day:

Weather for the next hour. Al Nord Cloudy in the Alps and Liguria with light rain, extending to the northeast including Lombardy and Emilia Romagna during the day, and rain in the afternoon in eastern Veneto and Friuli Vige. There is a tendency to open in the northwest between afternoon and evening, extending eastwards. Snow range is 1600/1800m. to Center Cloud cover extends from the Tyrrhenian to the Adriatic regions with light rain in Tuscany and Umbria, extending into the afternoon and evening on the Adriatic side, with rain also in March. to Suth and Sardinian thickening in the Tyrrhenian Peninsula areas, especially in Campania, but without events. It will be sunny or cloudy at the start, but clouds will increase in Adriatic areas and some rain will fall between afternoon and evening in Puglia and Basilicata. Weak to moderate winds from southwest over western basins. Enter the section for all details Italy weather. For the next days evolution Click here.

Monday weather

