Countries that exclude and ban non-vaccinators

A spectator displays vaccination tests before the performance of The Lion King on Broadway in New York. Passport vaccination rules in the United States vary from state to state. Photo: AP

Whatever your opinion of vaccine passports, if you want to travel abroad, you will need them.

Some countries require one as a condition of entry. Others insist that everyone confirm their vaccination status before they can sit in a coffee shop, travel by plane, or attend sporting or cultural events. France has the COVID-19 Pass Sanitaire, Italy has the Green Pass and the world is moving toward a common vaccine passport so that foreign travelers can enjoy the same benefits as fully vaccinated locals.

The vaccination passport is likely to replace the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prevention (ICVP), the yellow guide prepared by the World Health Organization that over many decades has provided evidence of vaccination against hepatitis, yellow fever, cholera, rabies and many other viruses. diseases.

Fans line up to check their digital vaccination cards before entering a soccer match in Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany. Photo: Getty Images

What countries require a vaccine passport

Each country in Europe has its own requirements, but in some cases, travelers from Australia who do not have a vaccine passport will be subject to further testing and quarantine. In an extreme example, Malta, which has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, has closed the door to unvaccinated foreign travelers. The European Union has a passport valid for the COVID-19 vaccine in member states and within the countries of the Schengen Area, but countries within the European Union also have national copies. The vaccine passport proposed by the Australian government should allow us to travel freely in Europe. Without a vaccine passport, traveling around most of Europe wouldn’t be very enjoyable.

From September 1, 2021, Singapore will allow fully vaccinated travelers to apply for a vaccinated travel permit allowing them to enter, but the pass is only available to those coming from Germany and Brunei. Food and beverage outlets in Singapore were recently allowed to resume table service for the two fully sanctioned restaurants.

Travelers can only visit Israel if they are fully vaccinated and in a group of five or more people.

In Israel, a COVID-19 Green Entry Card is required to enter hotels, restaurants, swimming pools, gyms, sporting and cultural events, galleries and museums.

Many other countries require a vaccination passport as a condition of entry, but not as a requirement in restaurants and cultural institutions.

Morocco allows entry to travelers from countries with a low rate of COVID-19 infection with a vaccine passport or negative PCR test that is taken within 72 hours of boarding the plane. Vaccinated travelers from countries with high rates of COVID-19 are exempt from quarantine with evidence of a recent negative PCR test, but unvaccinated travelers are subject to a controlled 10-day quarantine.

Increasingly unprotected travelers face a growing list of bans. Canada refuses entry to unvaccinated people, and France, Spain, the Netherlands and Norway recently banned unvaccinated American travelers.

Phuket, Thailand’s favorite tourist island, opened to fully protected foreign visitors from low-risk countries on July 1, 2021, followed by a similar program on some islands off the east coast including Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao.

New Zealand is considering obtaining a passport for a vaccine, possibly by the end of 2021, but there are concerns about inequality and discrimination as this would harm some segments of the population, particularly among Maori, whose vaccination rates are below the national average.

People waiting to have their vaccination records checked before entering a San Francisco restaurant. Photo: AP

Traveling without a passport Vaccine

Of the countries Australians are most likely to visit, neither the UK nor the US need a vaccine passport.

After proposing a vaccination passport to enter nightclubs and other large indoor events The UK government recently withdrew from the idea.

The United States does not have a federally enforced COVID vaccine passport, and most states have banned its use, but other countries have implemented their own COVID vaccine pass. Hawaii has a SMART Health Card available only to fully vaccinated residents, and the state government encourages restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, and other attractions to ask for proof before entering.

New York State has the Excelsior Pass, which is only available to residents or those who have been vaccinated in the state. Permit is required to enter restaurants, gyms, and indoor entertainment venues. California also offers a digital registration for the COVID-19 vaccine, but acceptance is incomplete. San Francisco requires proof of full vaccination for indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, and entertainment venues, while in Los Angeles, proof of full vaccination is required for indoor bars, wineries, breweries, nightclubs, and lounges.

What about the Australian passport for vaccinations?

To facilitate overseas travel, the federal government plans to make vaccine passports available from October 2021. Minister of Commerce, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan has flagged a vaccine passport in the form of a QR code associated with the holder’s passport. This is very likely to happen in Europe and most other countries that require proof of full vaccination, but eating out in places like New York and San Francisco may be problematic for some because the AstraZeneca vaccine is not yet approved in the United States.

And travel by plane?

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce recently confirmed an earlier announcement that only fully vaccinated passengers can travel on international airline services, which are expected to resume in December 2021. The union is also requiring all passengers to test negative for COVID. -19. Other airlines leave it to the task of defining vaccination protocols at a destination, but it is unlikely that anyone arriving at an airport without a vaccination would board and expect to travel to a destination that requires a full vaccination.

Do you prefer countries that require vaccine passports?

If you value your health and are fully vaccinated with Pfizer or AstraZeneca, you probably don’t want to sit down to eat among people who may have COVID-19 or breathe the same air at an art gallery. Fully vaccinated people are not immune to the virus, but they are less likely to get COVID-19 and less likely to transmit it. Therefore, a state that requires proof of vaccination status may be better for your well-being, and the statistics support that.

The US and UK, neither of which require vaccine passports for home use, are currently recording about 450 new cases of COVID-19 per day per million residents. In France, Italy, Sweden and Canada – all of which require a vaccine passport to enter the country, sit in a bar or watch a show – the number is less than 150 new infections per million per day. This is not conclusive evidence that a country with passport vaccination protocols will have fewer daily infections. The infection rate in Israel has risen to more than 600 new cases per million each day. But what country would you prefer to travel to?

