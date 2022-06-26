Contested in recurvo finals, no shortage of surprises – OA Sport

Seasonal third stage Shooting World Cup 2022 He went to the archives of Paris today with the performance of all the finals of Recorvo, which, unfortunately, the throwers of the Italian national team were not champions.

At the opening of the program came the wonderful victory of Chinese Taipei India in the final chapter of the women’s team test with a score of 5-1 (56-53, 56-56, 56-53). Then South Korea He “saved” at least part of the expedition budget by winning the men’s team event after defeating the US 6-0 on three balls (57-56, 56-55, 56-53).

Brady Ellison Who, after losing the final with the trio, was then replaced with Casey Kovold Beating Spaniards Miguel Alvarino Garcia and Lier Fernandez Infante 5-1 (36-36, 38-37, 37-36) in the mixed pairs test final.

Shooting, World Cup Paris 2022: Italy exited the podium with the Ricorvo treble

However, in the individual field, the amazing success of the Japanese must be recorded otano agu, who won 6-4 in the final against Peng Chia-Mao of Taipei. 3rd place is for Choi Mason. The first victory in the World Cup and finally for men for the Brazilian Marcos DalmeidaIn the final chapter, she defeated the young South Korean phenomenon Kim Ji Deok in a penalty shootout. Third Oh Jin-hyek (South Korea).

Photo: La Presse