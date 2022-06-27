June 27, 2022

“My leg is aching and stiff, I suffer from the third to the last step” – OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt June 27, 2022 2 min read

Gianmarco Tampere won the Italian Championships I was held at Guidobaldi Stadium in Rieti, but Olympic high jump champion did not shine Because there is a physical problem in his left leg, do not leave him alone. Marchesan won at the end of the playoffs with Marco Facinotti, better than his irresistible share of 2.26. Very discouraging signs in light of the impending World Cup nowJust three weeks.

Gianmarco Tamberi analyzed his performance Via federal channels:An Italian title was not the result I was chasing today. This was the last race before the World Championships, I was expecting other sizes and wanted to try them. I am in very good physical condition, apart from this discomfort affecting me a little bit. I feel pain in my left leg and stiffness. The problem appears when I have to be as comfortable as possible, in the third to last step. We have to find a solution“.

blue continued:Yesterday it was the last checks to get out of the platform without risking anything, but I can’t be completely free. I’m angry but I don’t give up. To leave this inconvenience behind, it will be necessary to work with my healthcare team. I hope they can help me especially next week: on July 3 I will leave for the United States“.

