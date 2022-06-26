Optimism grows for Di Maria, Pellegrini towards the Prime Minister

Finally, approval for Fideo is close. As for the defensive wing in the starting position there is Cambiasso. Chelsea offer Werner to replace de Ligt

Pilgrims towards the towers, a treasure for Kambia

Luca Pellegrini packing his bags to play in the Premier League. Allegri has given Cassion the green light and Fulham appears set to close for a figure of close to €10m. The money that Juventus would like to invest in the purchase of Cambiasso, a young player from Genoa who was also in the ideas of Inter. However, contacts in the past few hours have made the Bianconeri gain positions, who are now at a clear advantage: Genoa are asking for 10 million euros, but he also values ​​technical peers such as Dragosin, who played last year in the first division jersey. Salerno.

Di Maria, optimism grows

Juventus Di Maria may be nearing the end. according to TuttosportAnd the The words Fideo said to ESPN It points to the most likely decisive opening on the part of the Argentine: from Turin, the new optimism about the negotiations between Di Maria and Juventus will spread and now – the newspaper wrote – yes it will be much closer. The names of the heights are always the same: Kostic, Berardi, Zaniolo.

Di Maria: “I’m thinking of Jove, the biggest club in Italy”

“No, I don’t care.” It is Angel Di Maria’s reaction to the Roma shirt scene, shown to him by the Espn ‘Playroom’ presenter, who pulled the Juventus shirt. “This comes by the way – it’s the reaction of ‘Fideo’, which is shown in the open -. It’s the biggest club in Italy, and it’s one of the teams that’s interested in me. Right now I’m thinking, but I’m more focused on holidays and family.”

Chelsea offers WERNER HAVE DE LIGT

Juventus and Chelsea are speaking after the Blues advanced seriously with De Ligt. If an agreement is found to sell the Dutch defender Tuchel requested, Timo Werner could arrive in Turin as a technical counterpart. The player had already given his approval for the move and would love the Bianconeri (deciding to keep the former Ajax anyway) the German who will replace Morata. On the other hand, the distance is in the balance in favor of Juventus, which the lady still considers too low, and who does not intend to deprive herself of De Ligt except for his characters.

Bull of Parma for pulses

The future of Niccol Fagioli has not yet been decided. At the moment, it is not yet clear whether the player will return to Juventus for good next season to achieve his fortunes in the Italian Serie A and some interested clubs have begun to step in to monitor the situation. In detail, according to 12TVParma, these days there was Parma’s first survey of the midfielder. This interest, however, should not lead to an understanding. Indeed, Allegri appears willing to assess the retired player before making any decision on his behalf.